Over 90 pc Indian employees confident about affording healthcare needs: Report

New Delhi, June 26 More than 90 per cent of employees in India are confident that they can afford the healthcare needs for themselves and their families, according to a report on Thursday.

The Mercer Marsh Benefits report, based on a survey of over 18,000 employees across 17 markets, including in India, explores what employees value most from their workplace benefits, and how their expectations are evolving.

The findings showed that for Indian employees there are high levels of well-being and satisfaction. The report also highlights growing expectations around flexibility, personalisation, and long-term support, indicating a broader evolution in the Indian workforce – one that is becoming more rooted in long-term ambitions.

While the report showed that although 92 per cent of employees are confident about affording healthcare needs, the top two reasons for delaying healthcare are financial and anticipated long wait times.

This suggests that even with insurance coverage, out-of-pocket costs, and other financial considerations are still preventing some employees from getting the care they need.

Further, the report showed that employers have emerged as the most trusted source of affordable, quality healthcare.

It showed that more than 80 per cent of employees who could personalise their benefits packages felt their employer cared about their health and well-being.

For employers, this presents a timely opportunity to outpace their competition by adapting their benefits strategy and building affordable coverage by focusing on preventive care and early detection to primary care, through outpatient provisions (OPD), said the report.

"Our report provides a strategic blueprint for employers. Specifically for India, it is the growing emphasis on longevity and planning for the future. As life expectancy increases and careers extend, employers have a profound opportunity to build trust and commitment by prioritising benefits that support long-term health planning and financial well-being, ensuring their workforce thrives not just today, but well into retirement," said Sanjay Kedia, Chief Executive Officer, Marsh McLennan India President and CEO, Marsh India.

The report also suggested employers bolster quality and timely healthcare by exploring innovative care delivery models, such as telemedicine and partnerships with local healthcare providers.

