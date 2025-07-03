Overwhelmed by Diabetes? Dietitian Avni Kaul Explains Why Food, Not Fear, Should Lead the Way

A diabetes diagnosis can be unsettling for many, bringing more confusion and fear than solutions. Whether it's Type 1, Type 2, or Gestational diabetes, it can leave you wondering — Do I have to give up everything I love? What can I eat? How can I lead a healthy life without being overly restrictive? All of this can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be that way. “The first thing I tell my clients is not to panic. With the right understanding of nutrition, diabetes becomes manageable, even empowering,” says Avni Kaul, Clinical Nutritionist and founder of Nutri Activania.

Why Diabetes Needs More Than Just Medication

Lifestyle diseases have become the most common causes of death in the 21st century. A 2021 study reported that India has the second-largest number of diabetics in the world. It was estimated that over 74 million people were already diagnosed with diabetes.

With time, unchecked diabetes can lead to nerve damage, increased risk of heart damage, or complications during pregnancy. However, the good news is that if kept under control, the risk of developing severe health conditions associated with diabetes reduces drastically.

This cannot be achieved solely through medication. While medication is only one part of the solution, the way you eat and staying active play a significant role in managing the condition.

The Smart Role of Nutrition in Diabetes Management

In the crowd of numerous diet structures, it is often said that the best diet for you is the one you can stick to. Spearheaded by Avni Kaul, Nutri Activania focuses on making good health sustainable. They concentrate on evidence-based changes that fit your individualised routine, cultural food habits, and preferences.

“Our goal is to make sure that you don’t have to give up food you like, but help you understand how to balance them wisely,” shared Avni. She added, “From managing portion sizes to understanding how fibre, protein, and wise carbohydrate choices support stable blood sugar, the approach is designed to be practical, not punishing.”

Simple Tools to Make Life with Diabetes Easier

Managing diabetes doesn’t have to be complicated. At Nutri Activania, members learn easy-to-use tools like the Glycemic Index (GI) and carbohydrate distribution to help keep their blood sugar stable. For expecting mothers with Gestational Diabetes, splitting breakfast into two smaller portions helps control morning sugar spikes — a simple, effective way to protect both mother and baby.

A Realistic, Supportive Approach to Your Health at Nutri Activania

As a dietitian, Avni uses Medical Nutrition Therapy to create personalized meal plans that are tailored to your needs and life, making them easier for you to follow. They focus on small, consistent changes to support a healthy life in the long run, with no quick fixes or restrictions.

“Nutri Activania teaches simple ways to manage hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and avoid sudden energy crashes,” shares Avni. She adds, “Members learn safe sugar alternatives, especially during pregnancy, as some artificial sweeteners are unsafe.”

Diabetes may feel overwhelming at first, but with expert guidance and a clear, sustainable plan, it becomes a journey of control, not restriction.

For more information on sustainable diabetes management, visit: http://www.nutriactivania.com/

