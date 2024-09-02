Pakistan: 10 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Islamabad, Sep 2 Pakistan's eastern Punjab province reported 10 new dengue cases during the last 24 hours, said a statement on Monday.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab released the latest statistics on dengue cases, saying that the cases were reported from three different districts, including five from Lahore, four from Rawalpindi, and one from Chakwal district, reports Xinhua news agency.

The department added that 54 cases of dengue were recorded in the last week across the province.

According to the statement, the new cases had increased the overall tally of the province to 357 cases reported this year.

The health department affirmed that all necessary arrangements for dengue prevention are being adopted, with an adequate supply of medicines available in all public hospitals.

"Health officials are closely monitoring the situation. However, the public should adopt precautionary measures and report any symptoms promptly to help prevent further spread," added the statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is also struggling to tackle and contain the spread of monkeypox (mpox) in the country as Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, reported its fifth case, prompting provincial health authorities to intensify its battle against the virus.

The latest case surfaced among patients who have recently returned from the Gulf region. The 47-year-old man has been isolated by the Border Health Services staff and shifted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The resurgence of mpox in KP and its provincial capital, Peshawar, has become a serious concern for the local government and the health authorities.

Health agencies are also taking urgent steps to do thorough screenings and apply screening protocols at airports across Pakistan.

