Pakistan confirms detection of wild poliovirus in environmental sample

By IANS | Published: May 14, 2023 12:39 AM 2023-05-14T00:39:03+5:30 2023-05-14T01:40:24+5:30

Islamabad, May 14 Pakistani Health Ministry has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus in an environmental sample from

Islamabad, May 14 Pakistani Health Ministry has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus in an environmental sample from South Waziristan district in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The wild poliovirus type 1 was isolated from a sewage sample collected from the Qureshi Mohalla area of the district on April 19, the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The virus is genetically linked to poliovirus found in a sewage sample collected from the same district in September 2022, it added.

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Program is conducting tests for poliovirus at 114 fixed environmental sites in the country every month, said the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

