Pakistan reports 89 new Covid-19 cases

Islamabad, May 20 Pakistan reported 89 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of infected people to 1,529,560, the Health Ministry said.

Over 80 Covid cases were reported on THursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 30,379 people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, with one more death registered, according to the Ministry's statistics.

On Monday, 17,343 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan, and the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent.

At present, 86 active cases are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor