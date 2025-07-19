Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Hospitalised Due to Acid Reflux, Not Heart Attack; Know Difference Between the Two

Actor Asif Khan was admitted to hospital two days ago after chest pain. Initial reports said he suffered a heart attack. However, Asif has now clarified that he did not have a heart attack. After treatment, his condition improved. He was discharged from the hospital. In an interview with the Times of India, Asif said he was suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease also called gastric reflux or heartburn. He said its symptoms felt like a heart attack. He added he is now fully recovered.

Heartburn and heart attacks can have similar symptoms but are different conditions. Heart attacks happen when blood flow to the heart is blocked and the heart muscle is damaged. Symptoms include severe chest pain that feels like pressure tightness or squeezing. The pain often spreads to the left arm shoulder neck jaw or back. Other symptoms are nausea vomiting breathlessness sweating and dizziness.

Heartburn is caused by acid reflux when stomach contents flow back into the food pipe. It causes a burning sensation or pain in the chest. Other symptoms include bloating discomfort belching and nausea. Acid reflux can also cause sore throat or bad breath.

Doctors say heartburn usually does not cause sweating dizziness or fatigue. It can worsen when lying down or after eating. Heart attacks do not cause bloating or belching.

Medical experts advise not to self-diagnose. Anyone suspecting a heart attack should seek immediate medical help.