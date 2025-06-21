Parenting Tips: Know the Right Sleep Duration for Babies, Kids, and Teenagers

Healthy lifestyle and diet are both very important to keep the body healthy. Along with that, another important thing is adequate sleep. If you do not get enough sleep, various problems related to physical and mental health can occur. Sleep is very important for people of all ages. Many researches have revealed that it is very important for adults to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. If you do not get enough sleep even for a day, it has a negative impact on health. Along with adults, adequate sleep is also necessary for children, because sleep plays an important role in both their physical and mental development. In such a situation, it is important to know how much sleep is important for children of different ages.

Health experts say that parents should pay attention to whether their children are getting enough sleep or not. During sleep, the body releases growth hormones, which help in the growth of bones, muscles and height. Also, good sleep helps the brain to understand and remember the things learned during the day. Some research has also shown that children who get enough sleep are less irritable and handle emotions better.

Effects of sleep deprivation

Children who do not get enough sleep may face various physical and mental problems. If they do not get enough sleep, they do not develop properly.

If they do not get enough sleep, appetite-stimulating hormones are activated, which leads to obesity. As obesity increases, there is a risk of problems such as diabetes, heart disease, and inflammation.

How many hours of sleep are important for children according to age

0 to 3 months old baby 14–17 hours

4 to 11 months old baby 12–15 hours

1 to 2 years old child 11–14 hours

3 to 5 years old child 10–13 hours

6 to 13 years old child 9–11 hours

14 to 17 years old child 8–10 hours

Risk of diabetes due to lack of sleep

A recent study has shown that people who do not get enough sleep are at a higher risk of developing diabetes. According to this report published in the journal Diabetes Care, sleep is very important for our health. Disturbed sleep for a week increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 34 percent in middle-aged and older people.