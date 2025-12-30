Patients falling ill from contaminated water in Indore rise to 66: MP Minister Vijayvargiya

Indore, Dec 30 The number of patients suffering from acute stomach pain, vomiting and many other systems of diarrhoea, which allegedly occurred due to consumption of contaminated water in a residential colony in Madhya Pradesh's state capital Indore continued to surge for the last three days.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state Urban Development Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said on Tuesday that total 66 patients are being treated at multiple hospitals in the city.

Additionally, 22 medical teams, including senior doctors have been deployed in the locality for health checkup.

"At present, 66 people are still admitted and being treated in hospitals. Door-to-door medical checkup are being carried out by 22 teams of doctors. Affected people are being given primary treatment," Minister Vijayvargiya added.

Vijayvargiya, who is an Indore-based BJP leader and monitoring the situation from ground relentlessly since late Monday night, said, "All private hospitals in the surrounding area have been directed to admit patients from Bhagirath colony of Indore, if they come. Hospitals have been asked to start treatment for patients without any charges."

Responding on the number of casualties which occurred till now due to alleged consumption of contaminated water, Minister Vijayvargiya said, "At least two to three people have died. Further report will be updated."

People fell ill after consuming contaminated water being supplied on kitchen tab under the Narmada Jal Yojana in Bhagirath residential colony in Indore.

According to reports, people were starting to suffer from stomach pain and vomiting for the last three days.

Minister Vijayvargiya had earlier visited multiple hospitals in Indore on Monday night to take stock of the situation and had directed medical staffs to provide treatment for every patient free of cost as the state government has decided to bear the medical bills.

Madhav Hasani, Indore district Chief Medical and Health Officer told IANS on Tuesday that the department has received health alerts from private hospitals as number of patients from one particular area continued to surge and they have similar symptoms.

He told that door-to-door survey was conducted on Monday.

"Preliminary assessment suggested that there is a strong possibility that people have consumed contaminated water," Hasani told IANS.

The growing number of patients for the last three days and now two to three deaths in past 24 hours have created panic among the residents of Bhagirath area in Indore.

Meanwhile, Indore Municipal Corporation also collected samples of tap waters from the area and sent for laboratory test.

The report of water sample was yet to be released by the authorities till Tuesday evening.

