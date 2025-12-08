Patients praise PM Jan Aushadhi Yojana as medicine costs drop sharply in Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur, Dec 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship PM Jan Aushadhi Yojana is proving immensely beneficial to people across the country.

The availability of affordable medicines has significantly reduced the burden of medical expenses on common citizens.

At the PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra operating at Bhagalpur Railway Station, the scheme has turned into a lifeline for many.

Not only are medicines available here at much lower prices than the market, but the shopkeeper also provides medicines free of cost to poor patients whenever needed.

Bhagalpur resident Govind Agrawal, while speaking to IANS at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, became emotional.

With moist eyes, he said, "A medicine that costs Rs 1,000 in the market is available here for just Rs 300. There is no one like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whatever he is doing for the welfare of the people -- may he live a long life."

Agrawal reiterated that his expenses on several costly medicines have drastically reduced thanks to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

"Medicines that cost thousands outside are available here for just a few hundred rupees. It is our wish that PM Modi continues working for the people," he added.

Many passengers and local residents near the railway station said that earlier, the high cost of medicines made treatment difficult.

But the Jan Aushadhi Kendra has resolved this major concern.

People are now able to access quality and affordable medicines with ease.

A beneficiary Kameshwar Prasad Sah said that the PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra is nothing short of a blessing for the poor.

Even the most expensive medicines are available here at very low prices, Sah added.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra's operator, Ajit Kumar, said that almost all essential compositions of medicines are available at his shop.

"We aim to make every type of medicine easily accessible here in the future. Sometimes poor patients have no money, so we provide medicines free of cost," he added.

He said, "Medicines that cost Rs 3,000–4,000 in the market are available here for Rs 400–500. That's why people are able to save money and get proper treatment."

He also added that thousands of people are benefitting from this scheme and they express their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for providing such relief to patients.

