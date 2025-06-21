People-centric, local communication key for disease surveillance, pandemic preparedness: Centre

New Delhi, June 21 It is important to develop people-centric and locally rooted communication to boost disease surveillance and pandemic preparedness in the country, said the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

In a bid to boost the pandemic preparedness in the country, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), under the Animal Husbandry Ministry in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, organised a One Health Communication Strategy Workshop in New Delhi.

The workshop stressed the need for building a coordinated and impactful communication framework to support India’s efforts in strengthening animal health systems and pandemic preparedness through the One Health approach.

"India remains committed to advancing the One Health agenda by strengthening disease surveillance, enhancing frontline capacities, and promoting inclusive public engagement through strategic and coordinated communication," the Ministry said.

Animal Husbandry Commissioner (AHC) Dr. Abhijit Mitra, emphasised the importance of a clear and cohesive communication strategy in achieving the goals of the Pandemic Fund project.

“We must use simple, locally understood language to ensure that messages truly reach and resonate with communities," Mitra said.

"Delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time is key to creating meaningful impact," he added.

Mitra highlighted that effective communication is not just an outreach tool, but a critical enabler of behaviour change, inter-sectoral coordination, and risk mitigation.

Communication is a core pillar of the One Health approach, said Dr. Konda Chavva, Assistant FAO Representative in India.

“Communication is the critical bridge between knowledge and behaviour, between policy and practice. It is what ensures that the work we do translates into action and impact on the ground,” he noted.

The workshop also emphasised the importance of the One Health Strategy Document, currently under development.

This national framework will guide collaborative action across animal, human, and environmental health sectors, aiming to institutionalise a sustainable and resilient health security ecosystem in India.

Participants engaged in technical sessions and group exercises on message design, risk communication, and cross-sector coordination.

