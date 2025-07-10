PGI Chandigarh doctors perform India’s first robot-assisted vasovasostomy

Chandigarh, July 10 In a significant milestone for Indian urology, a team from the Department of Urology at PGIMER have performed India’s first robot-assisted vasovasostomy.

This pioneering procedure offers a modern alternative to the conventional microscope-based technique used in male infertility surgery. The patient, a 43-year-old man, presented with secondary infertility due to vasectomy and was discharged the next day following surgery.

Vasovasostomy, or vasectomy reversal, is a delicate microsurgical procedure that reconnects the severed ends of the vas deferens to restore fertility.

Traditionally performed using an operating microscope, this case marked a paradigm shift as the surgery was conducted using the da Vinci, the surgical system providing enhanced precision, stability, and three-dimensional magnified visualisation.

The team of the PGI doctors comprised Dr Aditya Prakash Sharma, Additional Professor, Dr Girdhar Bora, Additional Professor, and Prof Ravi Mohan.

“This innovation reflects PGIMER’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology into clinical practice. Robot-assisted vasovasostomy allows for meticulous suturing using extremely thin sutures (Thinner than the diameter of human hair), while reducing surgeon fatigue and tremor," said the lead surgeon, Dr Sharma.

“Robot-assisted vasovasostomy not only expands the scope of robotic surgery in andrology but also opens new hope for couples seeking natural conception after vasectomy.”

Prof Ravi Mohan added, “This successful case demonstrates the versatility of robotic systems beyond cancer surgeries and reconstructive procedures. It sets the stage for broader applications in andrology and microsurgery.”

With this achievement, the PGIMER joins a small group of global centres that have performed robot-assisted vasovasostomy, placing India on the map in this advanced domain.

The surgical team plans to publish their experience in peer-reviewed literature, paving the way for larger clinical applications. Such intricate and innovative procedures are only possible at the PGIMER because of the support and encouragement by the head of the Department of Urology, Prof Uttam Mete, and the director, Prof Vivek Lal.

