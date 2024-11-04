PGI Chandigarh makes history with three cervical spine disc replacements

Chandigarh, Nov 4 The PGIMER in Chandigarh has achieved a significant milestone in healthcare by successfully performing three cervical spine disc replacements in the span of just one week.

The surgeries, conducted by Dr Vishal Kumar, Additional Professor of Orthopedics, have brought relief to patients suffering from degenerative cervical myelopathy.

The patients, including a 57-year-old woman and two men patients aged 49 and 54, were experiencing difficulty in walking, decreased hand grip and neck pain radiating to their upper limbs.

Following the surgeries, all patients reported improved pain and are on the path to recovery, the PGI said on Monday.

The procedures, which involve the replacement of cervical discs to restore normal function and flexibility of the spine, have been made possible through government health care schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

The patients, hailing from diverse backgrounds, have expressed their gratitude for the care and empathy received at PGIMER Chandigarh.

Dr Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, extended his congratulations to the surgeons for their exceptional work and praised Dr. Vishal for his innovative approach to spine surgery.

Dr Lal said: "The team's dedication and expertise have resulted in improved outcomes for patients suffering from degenerative cervical myelopathy. Their commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services and pushing the boundaries of medical innovation has been instrumental in bringing relief and restoring mobility to those in need."

"The achievements of Dr. Vishal and his team truly exemplify excellence in healthcare," said Dr Lal

Dr Vishal Kumar, known for his expertise in spine surgery and innovative approaches, has been instrumental in the successful outcomes of these surgeries.

His contributions to the field of spine surgery have been recognised with many national awards and patents for his inventions.

Dr Vishal has more than 10 patents, copyrights, inventions and descriptions of surgical approaches and procedures to his credit to date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor