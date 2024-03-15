PGI-Chandigarh starts endocrine, breast surgery clinic

Chandigarh, March 15 The Department of General Surgery at the PGI in Chandigarh on Friday announced the launch of state-of-the-art endocrine and breast surgery clinic.

The clinic was inaugurated by PGI Director Vivek Lal which is specifically designed for endocrine and breast-related diseases and will be held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The registration timings for the clinic will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m. The clinic is in response to the increasing demand for specialised treatment related to thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, neuroendocrine and breast disorders (benign or malignant).

It will also provide services to the patients suffering from diabetic foot.

Divya Dahiya, head of General Surgery, said, “With the introduction of the clinic, patients will have access to all the necessary facilities under one roof, saving them the hassle of rushing from one place to another.”

