Pharma agency sealed in Raebareli over purchase of 1.4 lakh bottles of codeine syrup

Raebareli, Oct 14 Authorities on Tuesday sealed a pharmaceutical agency in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli after discovering that it had purchased 1.40 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, a controlled substance known for its addictive and potentially fatal effects.

The agency, identified as Ajay Pharma Agency, was sealed following a raid conducted by a team of drug inspectors.

Codeine, a narcotic component used in some cough syrups, poses severe health risks, including addiction, respiratory depression, overdose, and even death.

According to officials, the syrup stock was purchased from Lucknow-based Indica Life Sciences, located in Transport Nagar.

Before the raid began, the operator of the agency reportedly locked the premises and fled. Authorities have initiated proceedings to file a case against the absconding operator.

Drug Inspector Shivendra Pratap Singh, who led the operation, sealed the premises and confirmed that strict legal action is underway.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Information was received that a large quantity of the narcotic medicine, codeine cough syrup, was supplied from Ghaziabad Pharma via Lucknow to here. When officials reached the shop, it was closed. The owner was informed and instructed to appear."

"As soon as we conduct a detailed investigation, we will take strict action against the accused," he added.

The action comes amid a nationwide crackdown on pharmaceutical agencies found selling or distributing medicines unfit for human consumption, following the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh linked to the adulterated Coldrif cough syrup.

The Tamil Nadu government has permanently revoked the manufacturing licence of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the company behind the adulterated cough syrup Coldrif, and ordered its complete shutdown following revelations that the medicine contained dangerously high levels of toxic chemicals.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government said, "The drug manufacturing licence of Sresan Pharmaceuticals has been completely cancelled, and the company has been shut down. Orders have also been issued to conduct a detailed inspection of all drug manufacturing units across Tamil Nadu to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards."

Officials added that the Health Department will tighten monitoring mechanisms and adopt stricter penalties for pharmaceutical firms violating public health norms.

The state Drug Control Department, during an inspection of the firm's Kancheepuram facility, found that Coldrif syrup contained 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol (DEG), a lethal industrial solvent used in antifreeze, instead of approved pharmaceutical ingredients.

Consumption of the syrup has been linked to the death of over 20 children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, triggering outrage and nationwide scrutiny.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor