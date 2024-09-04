Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian medicine and homeopathy achieves key BIS, IMS certifications

New Delhi, Sep 4 Marking a milestone for the Ayush sector, the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) on Wednesday announced that it achieved the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Integrated Management System (IMS) certifications.

"his achievement marks a significant advancement for the Ayush sector, paving the way for enhanced global recognition and setting a new standard for excellence in Indian Medicine and Homeopathy," the Ayush Ministry said.

It noted that the PCIM&H has been awarded with IS/ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System (QMS), IS/ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System (EMS) and IS/ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS).

The certifications not only enhance PCIM&H's operational efficiency but also support the Ministry of Ayush’s mission to promote high standards in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy.

"This certification system will help PCIM&H to enhance the operational efficiency and also will help to meet global quality standards. PCIM&H is developing the quality standards for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy (ASU&H) drugs in the form of Pharmacopoeia," said Dr Raman Mohan Singh, Director of PCIM&H.

"The IMS certification system will help to assure the adherence to international acceptance of the pharmacopoeia standards developed by PCIM&H for ASU&H drugs," he added.

These certifications, granted by BIS, reflect the Commission’s dedication to adhering to international standards. While the Quality Management System certification affirms PCIM&H's ability to consistently meet and exceed customer expectations, the environmental management system certification highlights the organisation's commitment to reducing its environmental impact and fostering sustainable practices. Further, the occupational health and safety management system certification shows the Commission’s proactive measures in maintaining a safe and healthy work environment.

