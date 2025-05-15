Philippines tallies 5,101 HIV cases, 145 deaths in 2025

Manila, May 15 The Philippines recorded 5,101 new HIV cases and 145 HIV/AIDS-related deaths from January to March 2025, according to data released by the Department of Health (DOH).

Of the newly reported cases, 4,849, or 95 per cent, were male, while 252, or 5 per cent, were female. Nearly 80 per cent of the cases occurred among individuals aged 15 to 34, underscoring the growing prevalence of HIV infections among younger populations.

The average number of monthly cases during the first quarter of 2025 stood at 1,700, representing a 50 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The DOH reported that nearly 96 per cent of new infections in the first quarter were transmitted through sexual contact, with male-to-male sexual contact accounting for the majority of these cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Between 2020 and March 2025, the Philippines recorded 4,146 HIV-related deaths. Since 2016, the country has reported over 500 deaths annually among diagnosed HIV cases, the DOH noted.

The first HIV case in the Philippines was reported in 1984. Since then, a total of 148,831 HIV infections and 9,221 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

According to the World Health Organisation, HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) occurs at the most advanced stage of infection.

HIV targets the body’s white blood cells, weakening the immune system. This makes it easier to get sick with diseases like tuberculosis, infections and some cancers.

HIV is spread from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids. It is not spread by kisses, hugs or sharing food. It can also spread from a mother to her baby.

HIV can be prevented and treated with antiretroviral therapy (ART). Untreated HIV can progress to AIDS, often after many years.

WHO now defines Advanced HIV Disease (AHD) as a CD4 cell count less than 200 cells/mm3 or WHO stage 3 or 4 in adults and adolescents. All children younger than 5 years of age living with HIV are considered to have advanced HIV disease.

