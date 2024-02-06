Physical, mental well-being top priorities for Indians in 2024: Report

New Delhi, Feb 6 Physical and mental well-being, along with personal finance management, have emerged as the top priorities for Indian adults in the year 2024, according to a report on Tuesday.

The report, Amex Trendex, by American Express is based on a survey conducted across geographies including India, Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and the US.

It showed that physical wellness (76 per cent) and personal finance (69 per cent) are the top areas of focus for Indians.

About 80 per cent Indians plan to spend more on resolutions this year as compared to 2023.

Of those Indians prioritising physical wellness, top resolutions include eating healthier (73 per cent), more outdoor activities (63 per cent), and getting a home exercise machine (51 per cent).

Of those Indians with personal financial goals, top resolutions include growing savings (81 per cent) and investing more or growing investments (75 per cent).

"Indians are aware of what’s important to have a fulfilling life and for committing to holistic well-being," said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp., India, in a statement.

"This is clearly evident from Amex Trendex, that tracks the evolving consumer preferences including spending, saving and traveling," he added.

Further, employed Indians are focusing on their mental health at work.

Work-life balance, flexible work options, and supportive work environment have emerged as top drivers for job satisfaction.

About 80 per cent of Indians prioritise their mental health at work more now compared to previous years -- with work-life balance (67 per cent), flexible work options (61 per cent), and a supportive work environment (60per cent) being top drivers for job satisfaction.

About 78 per cent of Indians report their workplace offers health and wellness benefits, and 84 per cent are "very likely" to utilise these benefits in 2024.

A whopping 82 per cent of Indians feel they are much more likely to reach their goals if supported by their workplace.

Indian adults are also looking forward to experiencing more live sporting events this year.

About 61 per cent of Indians are "much more likely" to attend live sporting events more often in 2024 compared to last year, while 97 per cent are willing to travel to attend a sporting event this year.

And 69 per cent are "very likely" to purchase a ticket with exclusive access.

Setting sustainability resolutions also a key focus area for Indians. Among those planning on setting sustainability habits resolutions: 59 per cent plan on using less plastic or one-time use products, while 58 per cent would want to improve their recycling habits at home.

About 56 per cent Indians would like to improve their travel habits with 66 per cent looking to book accommodations that prioritise sustainability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor