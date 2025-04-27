Piyush Goyal lashes out at Big Pharma for evergreening patents

New Delhi, April 27 Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday strongly criticised attempts by global pharma giants to extend patents for medicines through minor incremental innovations which could deprive millions of access to affordable healthcare.

Addressing the World Health Summit (WHS) Regional Meeting Asia 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam here, the minister emphasised that, unlike many other nations that imposed export controls during Covid-19, India prioritised equitable access for all, staying true to its ancient ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — "the world is one family."

The minister’s criticism was directed at evergreening patents, by companies which strategically extend patent protection of their products, often by making minor changes or claiming new uses, to delay or prevent the entry of generic competitors. This allows them to maintain their market monopoly and continue benefiting from high prices for a longer period than the standard 20-year patent term.

In contrast, Goyal highlighted India’s proactive and compassionate global response during the Covid-19 pandemic that provided nearly 300 million vaccine doses, many free of cost, to less developed and vulnerable countries as part of the country’s "World is One Family" commitment.

Goyal lauded the fact that the first WHS Regional Meeting in Asia was focused on "Scaling Access to Ensure Health Equity". He noted that access to quality healthcare is a critical part of sustainable development. The Minister recalled personal interactions with global leaders during the pandemic, noting how India ensured the supply of critical medicines at fair prices, resisting the trend of profit-making from global health crises.

Sharing India's journey in achieving greater healthcare access for all, the minister urged delegates to get a first-hand insight into India’s efforts to deliver quality healthcare even in remote regions.

Goyal highlighted that more than 620 million people are now eligible for free healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the world’s largest government-sponsored health insurance program, emphasising that India’s commitment was never driven by profit but by compassion.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said: "For us, healthcare is not just curing a sick patient. Healthcare is preventive healthcare, it is wellness, it is mental healthcare, and it means bridging society under the umbrella of a better lifestyle and a better future."

He elaborated on India's holistic approach to human welfare, highlighting the Swachh Bharat Mission which ensures dignity and sanitation, especially for women; the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with over 40 million homes already built and millions more underway; the Jal Jeevan Mission, which has expanded tap water access from 30 million to 160 million rural homes; the Ujjwala Yojana, providing free cooking gas connections to protect women from indoor air pollution; and the distribution of free food grains to 800 million citizens during and beyond the pandemic.

Goyal asserted that physical health, mental wellness, clean environments, quality education, digital connectivity, and economic empowerment together form the basis of a truly healthy society.

Reaffirming India's commitment to the global health agenda, he called upon all nations to work together towards a healthier, more equitable future for every citizen of the world.

