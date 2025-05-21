PM Modi brought recognition to Yoga across the world: CM Naidu

Amaravati, May 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought recognition to Yoga across the world, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

He termed Yoga India's gift to the world and stated that all countries are conducting Yoga programmes.

He observed that Yoga is not confined to a few people or a few regions.

The Chief Minister was talking to media persons after launching 'Yogandhra 2025', a month-long state-wide Yoga movement.

The campaign will culminate in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21, in which Prime Minister Modi will participate.

CM Naidu, who also launched the 'Yogandhra' website, called for making Yoga a part of everyone's life.

He said people should practice Yoga to overcome stress.

The Chief Minister remarked that Yoga is not a one-day programme for an event or photos.

"This is a programme that brings a remarkable change in everyone. We should take Yoga forward so that it becomes a part of our lifestyle," he said.

CM Naidu said that at least two crore people should participate in 'Yogandhra'. The target is to give certificates to 10 lakh people.

He announced that there will be a daily one-hour Yoga session in schools across the state.

The Chief Minister said 5 lakh people will participate in the International Yoga Day programme to be held in Visakhapatnam on June 21, from RK Beach to Bhogapuram.

Earlier, the state government said it aims to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering for a yoga session at one place, with about 2.5 lakh participating in the session at Visakhapatnam.

In 2023, Surat hosted a yoga session with 1.53 lakh participants at one location, setting a new Guinness World Record. The Andhra Pradesh government now plans to surpass that record with the event at Visakhapatnam.

The officials are making arrangements for approximately 2.5 lakh people to participate in Yoga from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam Beach.

They informed the Chief Minister at a review meeting last week that 68 locations have been identified for the event, providing capacity for 2,58,948 participants.

The Chief Minister had suggested involving up to 5 lakh people by organising yoga sessions across all suitable locations from RK Beach to Srikakulam along the coastline.

