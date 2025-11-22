PM Modi calls for rethinking on global development parameters, proposes path-breaking initiatives at G20 Summit

Johannesburg, Nov 22 Delivering an impactful address at the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed a series of path-breaking new initiatives and called for a profound rethinking of global development parameters.

"Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focussed on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward," PM Modi posted on X after his address at the session in Johannesburg which was titled 'Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind'.

Recognising that many communities across the world preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living, Prime Minister Modi proposed the creation of a 'Global Traditional Knowledge Repository' under the G20.

India's Indian Knowledge Systems initiative can form the base for this platform, he opined stating that the repository will document and share traditional wisdom that demonstrates time-tested models of sustainable living, ensuring that this knowledge is carried forward to future generations.

"I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing," said PM Modi.

Proposing the second game-changing 'G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative', Prime Minister Modi noted that while the G20 has long shaped global finance and growth, prevailing models have deprived large populations of resources and driven the over-exploitation of nature, challenges felt acutely in Africa.

"Africa's progress is vital for global progress. India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India’s G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade," PM Modi wrote on X.

The initiative will adopt a train-the-trainers model across sectors, supported and financed by all G20 partners. The collective target is to create one million certified trainers in Africa over the next decade, who will then help skill millions of young people.

Another G20 Initiative proposed by PM Modi was on 'Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus' which called for attention to the rapid spread of lethal synthetic drugs such as fentanyl. The Prime Minister warned of their grave impact on public health, social stability, and global security.

He proposed a dedicated G20 Initiative on countering the drug terror nexus, aimed at unifying financial, governance, and security tools. The initiative will help disrupt trafficking networks, choke illicit financial flows, and weaken a major funding source for terrorism.

"To overcome the challenge of drug trafficking, especially the spread of extremely dangerous substances like fentanyl, India proposes a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus. Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy!" said PM Modi.

PM Modi also proposed the setting up of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team.

"India proposes the setting up of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team. We are stronger when we work together in the face of health emergencies and natural disasters. Our effort should be to create teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations who are ready for rapid deployment in case of any emergencies," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor