PM Modi calls up Tejashwi to enquire about Lalu Prasad's health

Patna, July 5 With RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav currently admitted in a private hospital in Patna, PM Narendra Modi has called his younger son Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about his health status.

The PM also wished him a speedy recovery from the illness, RJD state spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said in a statement.

Lalu Prasad on Sunday fell down from the staircase of his 10 Circular Road residence and sustained a fracture in his right shoulder. Besides he is is also having kidney and lung infections as well as suffering from blood pressure and other ailments.

He is admitted in the ICU of Paras hospital and his health condition is said to be stable.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan also met the RJD chief and wished for his speedy recovery.

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also said: "I pray to God for quick recovery of Lalu Prasad Yadav and that he soon returns home. The state government should take care of him and if necessary, arrange transportation to send him to Delhi for better treatment."

State Road Construction Minister Nitin Navin also reached Paras hospital and met Tejashwi Yadav.

