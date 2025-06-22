PM Modi compliments people of Andhra Pradesh for record-breaking Yogandhra

Amaravati, June 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday complimented the people of Andhra Pradesh after the Yogandhra event at Visakhapatnam on the 11th International Day of Yoga created a new Guinness World Record.

“Yoga brings people together, once again! Compliments to the people of Andhra Pradesh for the manner in which they have strengthened the movement to make Yoga a part of their lives. The Yogandhra initiative and the programme in Visakhapatnam, which I also took part in, will always motivate several people towards good health and well-being,” the Prime Minister posted on ‘X’ while reacting to the post of Guinness World Records.

“Today an incredible 300,105 participants took part in the largest yoga lesson ever, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India - organised by Gov. of Andhra Pradesh to celebrate International Day of Yoga,” reads a post from Guinness World Records.

Union Minister of State (Independent charge) Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, who had also participated in the event, also took to ‘X’ to react to Andhra Pradesh’s achievement.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the collective spirit of every citizen. My heartfelt gratitude to each one of you whose enthusiasm and unwavering dedication made this historic milestone possible,” he wrote.

The MoS stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, yoga has become a global movement, uniting minds, bodies, and hearts across the world. “The Yogandhra world record is not just a number, it’s a celebration of India’s timeless wisdom and the strength we possess when we come together for a shared purpose. Also Congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh as well! Together, we’ve made Brand Vizag shine on the world map,” he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that this achievement belongs to every citizen of Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 3,00,105 people participated in the event organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. This set the record for the largest yoga lesson ever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the event by performing the Common Yoga Protocol with the participants on RK Beach. He was joined by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, and Central and state ministers.

The event was held on a 28 km stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram. It broke the record set in 2023 in Surat, which hosted a Yoga session with 1.47 lakh participants at one location.

“I thank each and every one of you who made this possible. Your enthusiasm and dedication have been truly inspiring. This record shows what we can accomplish when we unite with a purpose. Congratulations to everyone!” wrote CM Naidu on X.

“And we did it! Heartfelt thanks to all the participants, TDP leaders and cadre, government officials, and everyone who contributed to achieving this remarkable feat,” posted Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh.

