PM Modi hails Chhattisgarh's 25-year journey, to unveil mega projects in silver jubilee visit

Raipur, Nov 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh on its 25th foundation day through a series of posts on his X handle, celebrating the state’s transformation from Maoist-hit zones to a hub of rapid development.

"Many best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh on the 25th anniversary of the state’s foundation day," he wrote.

"This state, dedicated to nature and culture, is today setting new standards for progress. Many areas once affected by Naxalism are now competing for development."

The Prime Minister arrived in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar on Saturday for a packed day-long itinerary, beginning at 10 a.m., with a series of inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies.

In his tweets, he detailed his schedule: "Rich in tribal culture and natural wealth, Chhattisgarh is completing 25 years of its development journey tomorrow, November 1st. To mark this occasion, I will participate in various programs in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar starting at around 10 am."

At 2:30 pm, PM Modi will unveil and lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore spanning roads, industry, health, and energy.

Key initiatives include the 56-km NH-130D six-lane highway, 400 kV power substations, and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Museum honouring the state’s tribal freedom fighter.

He said he will have the privilege to inaugurate the gleaming new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building and unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whom he credited for the state’s creation in 2000.

"I will also have the privilege of inaugurating a museum," he posted, alongside the opening of the Brahma Kumaris' "Shanti Shikhar" spiritual centre.

In a touching moment, PM Modi met around 2,500 children cured of congenital heart defects under the ‘Dil Ki Baat’ programme at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital.

"There is also a program to meet approximately 2,500 children who have been cured of congenital heart disease," he shared early Saturday morning, highlighting the state’s strides in child healthcare.

PM Modi also expressed confidence in Chhattisgarh’s future, saying: "I am confident that through the dedication and enterprise of its hardworking and skilled people, our state will play a key role in realising the vision of a developed India."

His posts, blending warmth with vision, resonated widely, garnering lakhs of likes and shares. The visit symbolised a milestone in Chhattisgarh’s silver jubilee, with infrastructure, tribal welfare, and cultural preservation at its core. As the state marches toward Viksit Bharat, PM Modi’s presence reinforced a message of unity, progress, and pride in its tribal and natural heritage.

