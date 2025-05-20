PM Modi mourns death of nuclear scientist Dr. MR Srinivasan

New Delhi, May 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the passing of eminent nuclear scientist Dr. MR Srinivasan.

Srinivasan passed away in Tamil Nadu's Udhagamandalam on Tuesday. He was 95.

In a post shared on social media platform X, PM Modi hailed Srinivasan as a “stalwart of India's nuclear energy programme”.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. MR Srinivasan, a stalwart of India's nuclear energy program. His instrumental role in developing critical nuclear infrastructure has been foundational to our being self-reliant in the energy sector,” the post said.

“He is remembered for his inspiring leadership of the Atomic Energy Commission. India will always be grateful to him for advancing scientific progress and mentoring many young scientists. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” it added.

Srinivasan was a key architect of India's civil nuclear energy programme. His career in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) spanned over five decades, beginning in September 1955.

His tenure saw remarkable expansion: 18 nuclear power units were developed under his guidance -- seven became operational, seven were under construction, and four remained in the planning phase.

Earlier Prime Minister Modi also condoled the passing of noted astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Narlikar, who died aged 87 in Pune on Tuesday. PM Modi called his passing away "a monumental loss to the scientific community”.

“He was a luminary, especially in the field of astrophysics. His pioneering works, especially key theoretical frameworks will be valued by generations of researchers,” PM Modi, shared in a post on X.

Narlikar “made a mark as an institution builder, grooming centres of learning and innovation for young minds. His writings have also gone a long way in making science accessible to common citizens. Condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he added.

The noted astronomer and science writer Narlikar received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour -- India's third-highest civilian award -- at 26. Later, in 2004, he received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.

