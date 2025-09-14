PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ on Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a new nationwide campaign, 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', on September 17, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The initiative, which will run along with the 8th edition of 'Poshan Maah', is aimed at improving healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children across India.

The campaign is being jointly led by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD).

Under the programme, the Health Ministry will provide preventive, promotive, and curative health services through health camps and facilities across the country.

At the same time, the Women and Child Development Ministry will mobilise women and girls through Anganwadi centres and organise large-scale nutrition counselling and recipe demonstrations as part of Poshan Maah.

The Abhiyaan is designed to strengthen screening, early detection, and treatment of diseases such as anaemia, tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, and other non-communicable illnesses.

It will also focus on maternal, child, and adolescent health with services like antenatal care, immunisation, menstrual hygiene awareness, and mental health counselling.

Alongside this, the campaign will encourage healthy lifestyles, better diets, obesity prevention, and voluntary blood donation drives.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said the initiative will ensure better access, quality care, and awareness for women and children across India.

He also appealed to private hospitals and healthcare providers to join the campaign, describing it as a 'Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan' that requires collective effort.

From September 17 to October 2, over one lakh health camps will be held at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centres, district hospitals, and other government facilities.

Public representatives, including central and state ministers, MPs, and local leaders, will take part in the campaign.

Ground-level workers such as ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, SHGs, and youth volunteers will play a key role in mobilising communities.

The campaign will cover specialist services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dental care, dermatology, eye and ENT care, and mental health, supported by AIIMS, defence and railway hospitals, ESIC centres, and private hospitals.

Screening for cancers, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease will be a major focus, particularly in tribal areas.

Nutrition counselling, healthy recipe demonstrations, Annaprashan ceremonies, and the Eat Right initiative of FSSAI will spread awareness about balanced diets.

Digital health services will also be promoted, with enrolment under Ayushman Bharat schemes, ABHA health IDs, and grievance redressal helpdesks at camps.

AYUSH services such as yoga and Ayurveda consultations will be part of the drive. Youth participation will be encouraged through cultural events, awareness campaigns, and pledges for blood and organ donation.

Several ministries, including Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Education, Youth Affairs, Tribal Affairs, Railways, Defence, and Ayush, will collaborate to make the initiative a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort.

