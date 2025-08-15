PM Modi urges researchers, entrepreneurs to be self-reliant in medicines and health innovation

New Delhi, Aug 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged researchers to establish India as a hub of medical self-reliance by becoming self-reliant in medicines and health innovation.

In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, he also called on “entrepreneurs to secure patents for new drugs and medical technologies”.

This will “ensure that India not only meets its own healthcare needs but also contributes to global well-being, establishing itself as a hub of medical self-reliance and innovation,” PM Modi said.

He highlighted India’s growing strength in domestic pharmaceutical innovation, emphasising the need to develop new medicines, vaccines, and life-saving treatments entirely within India.

Drawing inspiration from India’s Covid-19 response, where indigenous vaccines and platforms like CoWin saved millions of lives globally, the Prime Minister “urged the nation to expand this spirit of innovation”.

PM Modi highlighted India’s strength as the “pharmacy of the world” and stressed the urgent need to invest more in research and development. He asked, “Shouldn’t we be the ones providing the best and most affordable medicines for the welfare of humanity?”

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a strong public health advisory, urging citizens to guard against the growing crisis of obesity.

“We must stay away from becoming fat...,” he said, calling for a nationwide shift in lifestyle and dietary habits.

PM Modi emphasised that obesity is emerging as a serious health challenge across India, driven by sedentary routines and excessive consumption of cooking oil.

"Every family in our country should be concerned that obesity is becoming a big concern for our country today. In the coming times, every third person will be obese. We have to avoid this. I had suggested that every family should purchase 10 per cent less cooking oil and use 10 per cent less oil," he said.

The Prime Minister also spotlighted the transformative role of sports in shaping a healthier and more confident generation.

