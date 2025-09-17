PM Modi’s 75th birthday: How Jan Aushadhi Kendras are changing lives in West Midnapore

Midnapore, Sep 17 As the nation celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday (September 17), the impact of his visionary schemes is visible across the nation. Places like West Midnapore in West Bengal are witnessing the positive impact of such schemes.

The Prime Minister Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), which was launched under the leadership of PM Modi, has brought affordable, quality medicines to the doorstep of thousands of families in this district. The scheme has transformed the lives of thousands of people in the region. They have affordable healthcare access due to this scheme.

Since its launch in November 2016, the PMBJP has been a game-changer for lower and middle-income families struggling with high medical costs. In West Midnapore, Jan Aushadhi Kendras are providing generic medicines at pocket-friendly prices, ensuring no one has to compromise on their health due to financial constraints.

Tarun Kumar Pal, a pharmacist and Jan Aushadhi Kendra owner, says, “On PM Modi’s birthday, we celebrate not just his years but the hope and support his initiatives bring. Hundreds of people visit daily, and many doctors recommend medicines from these Kendras. The feedback is very encouraging.”

Customers like Suraj Sinha have been benefiting for years. “Thanks to PM Modi’s scheme, I buy quality medicines at much lower prices. I hope more such Kendras open across India,” he says.

S.K. Sahajada also expressed gratitude, saying, “The medicines here are affordable and just as effective as branded ones. This scheme has truly changed our lives.”

The success of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in West Midnapore is a remarkable example of how the government’s focus on accessible healthcare is making a real difference.

Families who once struggled to afford essential medicines now have a dependable source of relief. Many residents express heartfelt gratitude towards PM Modi on this milestone birthday, recognising how his leadership continues to impact their daily lives positively.

As the nation honours PM Modi on his 75th birthday, the success of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in West Midnapore stands as a testament to his government’s commitment to affordable healthcare for all. Through such initiatives, millions are experiencing better health and brighter futures.

