PM Modi’s healthcare reforms benefitted poor, says Amit Shah in B'luru

Bengaluru, June 20 Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the major initiatives undertaken by the Centre in the health sector have significantly benefitted the populace, particularly the marginalised and weaker sections of society. He said this after inaugurating the Bengaluru campus of Adichunchanagiri University and BGS Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

The event was organised by the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math at BGS MCH Campus in Nagarur on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Amit Shah inaugurated the university campus, medical college, and hospital by lighting the lamp in the presence of Swami Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah lauded the efforts of the Math in the field of education. “Our philosophy is to reach out to others through service. It is the central focus of our culture. I congratulate Swami Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji for rendering service by reaching out to all sections of society,” he said.

He further stated, “They have built an educational centre at a cost of around Rs 200 crore on 17 acres, with construction covering 20,000 square feet to accommodate 4,000 students. A 1,000-bed modern hospital has also been constructed, equipped with super-speciality facilities. Importantly, the hospital provides free and concessional treatment for the poor, and education is offered at affordable prices. I am confident that this institution will emerge as one of the largest in the country.”

“Twenty-six years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Gujarat that poverty stems from illness, and illness stems from the high cost of treatment. He emphasised that the government must help the poor access healthcare. Today, I can proudly say that when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he fulfilled this promise,” Shah added.

“Today, 60 crore people from poor sections of society receive free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Prime Minister Modi has addressed health issues holistically. He built around 12 lakh toilets, launched the Fit India Movement, established International Yoga Day, implemented Mission Indradhanush to provide free vaccinations, and introduced Poshan Abhiyan to care for mothers and children. Through the promotion of generic medicines, people are now able to buy medicines at just 20 per cent of their original cost at 15,000 outlets,” he explained.

He added, “From the time a child is in the womb until adulthood, facilities are ensured to prevent illness. If someone does fall ill, affordable treatment is made available -- this is the vision of Prime Minister Modi.”

Amit Shah also emphasised the expansion of medical education and the availability of doctors in India. “Earlier, the country had only seven AIIMS institutions -- now there are 23. The number of medical colleges has increased from 387 to 780. MBBS seats have grown from 51,000 to 1.80 lakh, and postgraduate medical seats have increased from 31,000 to 74,000. This means 1.18 lakh new MBBS doctors and 74,000 postgraduate doctors are graduating every year, compared to just 50,000 earlier,” he noted.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is focused on national development. “Today, I am standing here as a Union Minister because of Amit Shah Ji. Whenever I face challenges in my portfolio, I turn to Amit Shah Ji for guidance. We will resolve Karnataka’s issues one by one,” he stated.

Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil said Karnataka has the highest number of medical education seats in the country. “I thank our elders who laid the foundation for this development in the 1960s and 70s. Today, we are reaping the benefits of their vision. There are 70 medical colleges in the state, including 24 government colleges,” he said.

“Allowing private participation in medical education was a landmark decision.

Minister Patil further said, “We are not just producing doctors for the state or the country -- our doctors are in great demand globally. India must promote the establishment of more medical colleges, and I have conveyed this to Amit Shah ji.”

“Our government aims to establish a medical college, super-speciality hospital, and cancer care centre in every district headquarters. The country needs more doctors,” he concluded.

Swami Paramatmananda Saraswatiji of Arsha Vidya Mandir, Rajkot and Madara Channaiah Swamiji of Madara Chennaiah Gurupeeta, Chitradurga, were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor