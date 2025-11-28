PMS Relief Tips: How to Reduce Physical and Mental Symptoms Naturally

Although PMS, or Premenstrual Syndrome, occurs every month in women's lives and is a natural part of the changes in hormones in the female body, it can have a major impact on mental and physical health. Many women find this period extremely stressful, while others only experience minor changes. But the main reason behind all this is the fluctuation of the hormones estrogen-progesterone in the body.

A few days before the onset of periods, this chemical activity in the body increases and symptoms such as mood instability, increased irritability, sudden anger or mental fatigue and depression begin to appear. Some women feel bloated, water accumulates in the stomach. They face problems such as chest pain, headache, back pain, and feeling heavy in the limbs. Sometimes, not sleeping well, excessive hunger, or an increased desire to eat sweets can also be part of PMS. All these things can make even small daily tasks difficult and reduce mental energy.

Still, there is no need to be afraid of this condition, because if proper care is taken, the problems of PMS can be reduced to a great extent.

First of all, it is useful to make some changes in lifestyle.

Light but regular exercise such as walking, stretching, yoga keeps the blood circulation in the body smooth and calms the mind.

Reducing caffeine, excess salt, fried foods reduces swelling and bloating.

Drinking plenty of water, eating foods like fruits and vegetables, and eating fresh food makes the body feel light and maintains energy.

Meditation, breathing exercises or sitting quietly for some time for yourself is also very beneficial to reduce stress.

If the pain is severe, placing a hot water bottle on the stomach or back relaxes the muscles.

Eating a diet rich in nutrients such as magnesium, vitamin B6, and omega-3 helps control mood swings.

For some, hot herbal tea or warm milk also provides relief.

However, if PMS is affecting your life to a serious extent, if you feel constantly sad or if you do not feel like working, it is always advisable to consult a doctor.

What is PMS?

PMS is not just a “monthly problem” but a reaction to natural changes in the body. It is also important for women to get a little more understanding, comfort and support during this time. A proper diet, a calm mind and simple home remedies can help reduce PMS symptoms and make this period more comfortable, balanced and bearable.