Pneumonia hits 99 Indonesian haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, 1 dies

Jakarta, May 23 Ninety-nine Indonesian haj pilgrims have been infected with pneumonia in Saudi Arabia, including one patient who has died, said the Indonesian Ministry of Health.

The Ministry warned that the increase in pneumonia cases requires urgent attention to prevent further complications.

"The rise in pneumonia cases among our hajj pilgrims needs careful attention because it can get worse if not treated fast and correctly," said Liliek Marhaendro Susilo, head of the Haj Health Centre at the Ministry, on Thursday.

The infected pilgrims are currently receiving intensive care at hospitals in Saudi Arabia's Mecca and Medina, Xinhua news agency reported.

Liliek said the main risk factors for pneumonia among haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia are extreme heat up to 47 degrees Celsius, tiredness from a busy schedule, crowded masses, and existing health problems or comorbidities.

She asked pilgrims to stay careful by wearing masks, washing their hands, drinking enough water, and taking their medicines regularly if they have health issues.

She also reminded pilgrims to keep their energy, avoid smoking, and quickly report any sickness to help make the haj safe and smooth.

According to data from the Indonesian Haj Health Clinics (KKHI) in Mecca and Medina as of May 20, the affected pilgrims are spread across various sectors and groups.

Liliek added that pneumonia can be life-threatening, particularly for those with underlying health conditions.

Pneumonia is an inflammation of the air sacs in the lungs, typically caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

"In the crowded Haj environment and extreme heat, the risk of respiratory infection transmission increases," she said.

The Haj Health Centre has identified several risk factors for pneumonia among pilgrims, including high temperatures.

Liliek further highlighted the risk posed by comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, which can make individuals more susceptible to pneumonia.

The ministry continues to monitor the situation closely as pilgrims complete their religious duties.

Based on KKHI's real-time data, Liliek said, the temperature on Thursday in Mecca and Medina ranged from 41-47 degrees Celsius.

If there is a lack of fluid intake in conditions like this, it can cause dehydration that can make the body more susceptible to infection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor