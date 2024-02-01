Polycystic ovary syndrome linked to memory, thinking problems

New York, Feb 1 Women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome may be more likely to have memory and thinking problems in middle age, according to new research.

The study, published in the online issue of Neurology, does not prove that polycystic ovary syndrome causes cognitive decline. It only shows an association.

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal disorder that is defined by irregular menstruation and elevated levels of a hormone called Androgen.

Other symptoms may include excess hair growth, acne, infertility and poor metabolic health.

It is a common reproductive disorder that impacts up to 10 per cent of women. While it has been linked to metabolic diseases like obesity and diabetes that can lead to heart problems, less is known about how this condition affects brain health.

"Our results suggest that people with this condition have lower memory and thinking skills and subtle brain changes at midlife. This could impact a person on many levels, including quality of life, career success and financial security," said Heather G. Huddleston, from the University of California, San Francisco.

The study involved 907 female participants who were 18 to 30 years old at the start of the study. They were followed for 30 years, at which time they completed tests to measure memory, verbal abilities, processing speed and attention.

At the time of testing, 66 participants had polycystic ovary syndrome. The results showed that people with polycystic ovary syndrome had an average score that was approximately 11 per cent lower compared to people without the condition.

Further, they also had lower scores on three of the five tests that were given, specifically in areas of memory, attention and verbal abilities, when compared to those without this condition.

At years 25 and 30 of the study, a smaller group of 291 participants had brain scans. Of those, 25 had polycystic ovary syndrome, and they had lower white matter integrity, which may indicate early evidence of brain ageing.

"Additional research is needed to confirm these findings and to determine how this change occurs, including looking at changes that people can make to reduce their chances of thinking and memory problems," Huddleston said.

"Making changes like incorporating more cardiovascular exercise and improving mental health may serve to also improve brain ageing for this population."

