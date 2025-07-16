Positive turn: No new COVID-19 case reported in Manipur

Imphal, July 16 In a positive turn, no new COVID-19 case was reported in Manipur on Wednesday, officials said.

A senior official of the Health and Family Welfare Department, quoting the latest report of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said all 15 samples tested on Wednesday returned negative, marking a daily positivity rate of 0.00 per cent.

The cumulative number of cases recorded in the state since June 1, 2025, remains at 326. Imphal West District continues to account for the highest number of 211 cumulative active cases, followed by Imphal East (71), Bishnupur district (23), Thoubal (13), Kakching three, Chandel, and Tengnoupal two each and Tamenglong one.

Except for the tribal-inhabited Tengnoupal, Chandel and Tamenglong districts, the five districts fall in the Imphal Valley region, where the state's maximum number of people live.

Most COVID-19 patients are under home isolation. Meanwhile, recoveries continue to show a positive trend, with 307 individuals discharged so far. No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Manipur’s Health Services Director Chambo Gonmei said in the current wave, the first COVID case in the state was reported on June 9, when a 23-year-old woman tested positive for the infection. The woman hails from the Bishnupur district.

The Health Services Director urged the people to be on alert in view of the spread of the infection in other parts of the country.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla earlier held a review meeting at the Raj Bhavan and advised the importance of proactive measures, adequate medical infrastructure, and community awareness to ensure the state remains equipped to handle any potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

The review was held in view of recent directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on enhanced preparedness amid rising concerns of a possible COVID-19 resurgence.

