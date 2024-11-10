Post-Diwali Detox: 5 Tips to Flush Out Toxins and Boost Your Metabolism

During Diwali, we often indulge in sweets, chakli, chivda, and laddoos calorie dense foods that can leave the body and mind feeling sluggish. While it’s perfectly fine to enjoy these treats once a year, it's now time to give the body the rest it deserves. Experts recommend detoxifying to remove the excess sugar and fat that may have accumulated.

"Detox" refers to the process of eliminating toxins and impurities from the body, helping it return to a state of health and freshness. According to nutrition expert Dr. Swati Awasthi, detoxification is not just about eating specific foods or fasting water, and liquids play a significant role in this process.

To support detoxification, make sure to drink at least 8 glasses of water daily. Start your day with lukewarm water and lemon, if possible. Coconut water and buttermilk are also excellent choices. Fresh fruits, vegetables, and healthy smoothies made with medicinal herbs are great options too. Instead of tea or coffee, opt for green tea, which helps flush out excess fat from the body.

1. Get Adequate Sleep

A good night's sleep is crucial for both physical and mental health. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of rest each night to stay fresh, energetic, and stress-free.

2. Burn Calories

Alongside a balanced diet, incorporate activities like walking, treadmill exercises, and yoga into your routine. A few minutes of yoga and meditation each day can help maintain a healthy mind and body.

3. Avoid Fried Foods

Take a break from fried foods and include raw fruits and vegetables in your diet. Green vegetables, spinach, beetroot, and cucumber are rich in antioxidants that help boost the body’s metabolism. Also, add vitamin C-rich foods like lemon, tomatoes, oranges, and amla to your meals. Avoid processed and packaged foods that are readily available in the market.

By following these tips, you can help your body recover from the indulgences of the festive season and return to a more balanced, healthy state.