Practising naturopathy, yoga true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Oct 2 Practising naturopathy and yoga in our daily lives can be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, said Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav on Thursday.

He said this on an occasion, celebrating Gandhi Jayanti at the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune.

“Mahatma Gandhi was a lifelong advocate of naturopathy,” said Jadhav while delivering the keynote address. He urged citizens to adopt this system of medicine in their daily lives.

Calling everyone to imbibe Gandhiji’s “timeless ideals of truth and non-violence", he added: “Practising naturopathy and yoga is the real tribute we can offer to the Father of the Nation”.

As part of the ceremony, the Minister also released a book based on Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts. Later in the day, he participated in a tree plantation drive organized at NIN’s Yewalewadi campus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ayush concluded the Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025 campaign with a special ‘Swachhotsav’ procession on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The march, led by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, began from Ayush Bhawan and culminated at INA Metro Station, in the national capital, symbolising collective action for a cleaner India. The event also included floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, honouring his timeless vision of cleanliness and selfless service.

The Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025 initiative, jointly organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, was observed in the Ministry of Ayush from September 17 to October 2.

The fortnight featured targeted cleanliness drives in office premises, basements, parking areas, and lawns, conducted under the campaign ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’, a Preventive Health Check-up for Safaimitras at AIIA, and outreach with street food vendors to spread awareness about hygiene and waste disposal.

