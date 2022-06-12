Prediabetes linked to heart attack risk

New York, June 12 Prediabetes appears to be a substantial risk factor for heart attacks on its own, says a new study.

The study, presented at ENDO 2022, showed that prediabetes was associated with 25 per cent increased odds of a heart attack, compared with patients without prediabetes.

"Our study serves as a wake-up to everyone to shift the focus to managing prediabetes, not just diabetes," lead author Kavin Raj from Saint Peter's University Hospital in the US.

"Based on our findings, we encourage everyone to make lifestyle changes, follow a healthy diet and regularly exercise for at least 150 minutes each week in patients with prediabetes to decrease the risk of heart attacks," Raj added.

Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered diabetes.

People with prediabetes are more prone to develop diabetes.

For the study, the researchers analysed data from 1.79 million hospitalisations of patients who had a heart attack. Of these patients, 1 per cent had prediabetes.

After adjusting for risk factors for heart disease including age, sex, race, family history of heart attack, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and obesity, prediabetes was associated with a 25 per increased odds of a heart attack as compared to patients without prediabetes.

Those with prediabetes also were at 45 per cent increased odds of having percutaneous intervention (a heart treatment to open blocked blood vessels) and almost double the risk of having heart bypass surgery.

