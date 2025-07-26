Pregnancy Tips: Best Time and Way to Eat Nuts and Seeds for Maximum Benefits

Pregnancy is one of the most important, beautiful, and crucial phases in the life of any woman. Women have to take extra care as she has to take care of baby and herself. She has to make sure what she eats and at what time to get proper benefits of it. Doctors tell us to have nuts and dry fruits during pregnancy, and here's how experts told us the exact time to have them to get maximum benefits.

While speaking to Hindustan Time Obs & Gyn, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital, Bengaluru-Electronic City told that nuts and seeds are highly nutritious for pregnant women and babies, according to Dr. Ritu. Their abundance of protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals supports brain development, immunity, and overall growth. Key nutrients like folate, omega-3 fatty acids, and iron are especially important during pregnancy for the baby's brain and nervous system formation.

Dr. Ritu recommends almonds, walnuts, and pistachios as excellent sources of pregnancy-friendly nutrients. Flaxseeds, chia, and pumpkin seeds are also beneficial, providing fiber, magnesium, iron, protein, and zinc, which improve digestion, boost immunity, and bone health for both mother and baby. For pregnant women, the best time to eat nuts is in the morning; soaked almonds or walnuts can boost energy and support digestion when eaten on an empty stomach or after breakfast.

To curb unhealthy cravings, a handful of mixed nuts or roasted seeds is a good option. Avoid eating nuts immediately after meals to prevent slowed digestion. Instead, wait about an hour. Seeds are best consumed in the morning or with breakfast to aid bowel movement and promote gut health. Always hydrate chia or flax seeds before consumption, especially at night, to avoid gas and bloating.For infants over six months, introduce nuts and seeds in powdered or paste form to prevent choking. Nuts like almond powder or peanut butter offer protein, energy, and healthy fats for brain development, while seeds like sesame and chia provide essential minerals and boost immunity.