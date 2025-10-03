Premature baby dies of measles in Canada amid national outbreak

Ottawa, Oct 3 A premature baby infected with measles has died in Alberta, marking the province's first measles-related death and the second nationwide since the start of Canada's ongoing outbreak, local media reported.

Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's minister of primary and preventative health services, said in an emailed statement she was "saddened" to confirm the death.

Children under five, pregnant people and those with weak immune systems face the highest risk from measles, LaGrange said. She urged anyone planning a pregnancy to ensure they have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine beforehand, as vaccination is not recommended during pregnancy.

The country's first recent measles death was reported in Ontario in June, when another prematurely born baby died of the disease.

The outbreak has been spreading across several provinces since last October. As of September 20, Canadian health authorities had recorded 5,006 cases this year, with Alberta and Ontario the hardest hit, Xinhua news agency reported.

Canada declared measles eliminated in 1998, but the resurgence has alarmed public health officials across the country.

According to the World Health Organization, Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107 500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. A prominent rash is the most visible symptom.

Early symptoms usually last 4–7 days. They include: Running nose, cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the cheeks.

The rash begins about 7–18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck. It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5–6 days before fading.

