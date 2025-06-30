President Murmu calls for chemical-free, low-cost treatments for better animal healthcare

New Delhi, June 30 President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called for developing indigenous and low-cost treatments that are also chemical-free and with no side effects for boosting animal healthcare in India.

Speaking at a convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the President stressed the need for conservation of animal species, which is crucial for biodiversity and the health of the Earth.

“Find indigenous and low-cost treatments and nutrition for the animals”, and "look for alternatives to those medicines whose side effects affect not only animals but also humans and the environment”, President Murmu said.

She also urged for roping in advanced technologies like gene editing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionise healthcare among animals, as in humans.

“Technology, like other fields, has the potential to bring revolutionary changes in veterinary medicine and care too. The use of technology can empower veterinary hospitals across the country,” President Murmu said.

“Use of technologies like genome editing, embryo transfer technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics can bring revolutionary changes in this field,” she added.

The President shared that Indian culture sees the presence of God in all living beings and that humans have a relationship of co-existence with forests and wildlife.

Thus, "the power of thinking and understanding that God has given to humans should be used for the welfare of all living beings,” she said, while highlighting the need to develop medicines that can prevent animals from extinction, like vultures.

“Many species have either become extinct or are on the verge of extinction. The chemical drugs used in animal medicine are also believed to be responsible for the extinction of vultures,” the President said.

Established in 1889 to prevent the rinderpest epidemic also known as animal plague, IVRI has achieved many important milestones in its journey of 135 years.

The President said that as a premier veterinary institute, IVRI could play an important role in animal health, especially in the prevention and control of zoonotic diseases.

She also appreciated the students of IVRI for choosing the treatment and welfare of innocent and voiceless animals as their career.

The President also urged the “students to become entrepreneurs and establish start-ups in various fields of animal science”.

