President Murmu lauds 100-year-old doctor who donated Rs 3.4 cr to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 President Droupadi Murmu on Friday lauded a 100-year-old woman doctor, K. Lakshmi Bai from Berhampur in Odisha, who celebrated her 100th birthday by donating all her life savings to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, to undertake research in the field of Gynaecological malignancy.

In her message, the President said, “This is a very significant step towards women's empowerment, and I deeply appreciate your thoughtful gesture. Governments are working to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to all. I am confident that the participation of generous citizens like you will inspire others to come forward and support the government's initiatives.”

“I understand that you have always worked for the empowerment of girls and women during about four decades long career. Your life is a shining example of how education can benefit an individual, and who in turn can bring positive changes in society,” Murmu further added.

K. Lakshmi Bai, the oldest practising woman doctor from Brahmapur, has become a topic of discussion in Odisha after donating her entire lifetime savings to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

On the occasion of her 100th birth anniversary, she contributed Rs 3.4 crore to support the treatment and research of female cancer patients.

Announcing the significant contribution, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, in an official statement on Friday, stated, “AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been honoured with an extraordinary gesture of trust and benevolence as celebrated Obstetrician & Gynaecologist Prof. K. Laxmi Bai, on the occasion of her centenary birthday, donated Rs 3.4 crore of her self-earned savings to the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology of the national institute.”

Dr Lakshmi Bai was a student of the first-ever batch of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, admitted in 1945. She completed her MBBS in 1950 and began her career as a government doctor in Sundargarh.

The doctor later served as a Professor in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Burla Medical College, Cuttack Medical College, and Brahmapur Medical College, from where she eventually retired.

She is reportedly the first woman doctor to learn laparoscopic surgery in Odisha. Dr Lakshmi Bai also pursued several higher studies in women’s health in the USA.

“Prof. K. Laxmi Bai’s extraordinary gesture is not only a blessing but a powerful acknowledgement of AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s continual efforts in high-quality patient care, medical education, and advanced research,” said Executive Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashutosh Biswas.

