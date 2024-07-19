Preventive healthcare is national, societal duty for all: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 19 Preventative healthcare is now a national and civic responsibility for all, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, on Friday.

He was speaking at the second edition of the Healthcare Summit conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM), in New Delhi.

Dr. Singh emphasised that the distinction between private and public sectors had dissolved.

“Preventive healthcare today is a national and societal duty not restricted to healthcare professionals alone,” said Dr. Singh, reiterating India's strong position as a top global manufacturer of cost-effective medical equipment and the importance of synergies in advancing healthcare.

The summit brought together key stakeholders from the healthcare industry, particularly US businesses, the government, and academia.

The event aimed to address major concerns and investigate novel ideas for improving healthcare access, equity, and quality in India.

Dr Vinod Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, government of India, reinforced the government's commitment to healthcare transformation.

Dr. Paul emphasised the significance of innovation and collaboration in community service, aligning with the government’s focus on comprehensive primary healthcare through 179,000 health and wellness centres nationwide.

He highlighted pandemic preparedness to develop vaccines within 100 days of an outbreak and the government’s work on a national telemedicine line to improve healthcare access.

"Innovation can greatly advance diagnostic tests for chronic liver, kidney disease, and diseases like haemoglobin A1C," enhancing disease detection and management, Dr. Paul said.

The Summit focused on innovation, R&D, and policy and regulatory framework in healthcare transformation.

“The summit highlights the critical collaboration between India and the US in advancing healthcare solutions. India’s commitment to innovation is apparent. Unified efforts by both countries are set to propel us towards a future defined by universal health equity and innovation, transforming today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions,” said Ranjana Khanna, Director General CEO, AMCHAM.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor