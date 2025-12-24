‘Proud moment for India’: Union Ministers on ISRO launching heaviest BlueBird 6 satellite

New Delhi, Dec 24 Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) launch of BlueBird 6, the heaviest satellite yet, is a proud moment for India, said Union Ministers including JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal on Wednesday while lauding the feat.

BlueBird 6, a next-generation communications satellite from US innovator AST SpaceMobile, lifted off at 8:55 a.m. aboard ISRO’s Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3)-M6 rocket, following a 24-hour countdown from the second launch pad located approximately 135 km east of Chennai.

“A proud moment for India as ISRO successfully launches the LVM3-M6 mission, placing the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft of the USA into its intended orbit. Launching the heaviest satellite ever from Indian soil highlights India’s growing strength in heavylift launch capability,” Health Minister Nadda shared in a post on social media platform X.

“Such achievements reflect the constant support and clear vision of PM Narendra Modi ji in strengthening ISRO and India’s space sector. Heartfelt congratulations to our scientists and engineers for taking ISRO to new heights of space excellence,” he added.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar called the launch of LVM3-M6 ‘Bahubali’ rocket carrying BlueBird-6 a reflection of India’s “growing technological prowess and success of #AatmanirbharBharat under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi”.

Commerce Minister Goyal called the launch of Bluebird satellite “India's space leap...which reflects ISRO’s proven heavy-lift capability and flawless mission record”.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, India's youth-driven space programme is expanding affordable commercial launch services, strengthening global partnerships, advancing future missions like Gaganyaan, and reinforcing the spirit of #AatmanirbharBharat".

He also congratulated the "dedicated scientists and engineers" at ISRO for the feat.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel called it “another historic achievement of ISRO”.

“The successful launch of the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite under the LVM3-M6 mission is a splendid example of India's growing space capabilities, scientific excellence, and technological self-reliance,” she added on X.

