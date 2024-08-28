Psoriasis likely to affect men twice as much, say experts

New Delhi, Aug 28 It is worth noting that men are twice as likely as women to develop psoriasis, experts said on Wednesday. Each year, August is celebrated as Psoriasis Awareness Month. Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin disorder causing thick, red, scaly patches on the elbows, knees, lower back, and scalp.

It is influenced by environmental and genetic factors, with men more affected due to hormonal variations, genetic predispositions, and lifestyle choices.

Symptoms include itchy or burning feelings, swollen nails, dry, cracked skin, and red areas covered in silvery scales. While there is no cure, medications and lifestyle changes can help manage the condition and prevent problems.

"Psoriasis is a long-term skin disorder marked by thick, red, scaly skin patches caused by a fast buildup of skin cells. The elbows, knees, lower back, and scalp are the most often affected areas. This is an autoimmune disease that causes a cluster of immature skin cells.

"Notably, psoriasis seems to affect men more frequently than women. Men can additionally delay getting medical help, which could result in symptoms that are worse by the time they are diagnosed. Itchy or burning feelings, swollen or pitted nails, dry, cracked skin that may bleed, and red areas of skin coated in silvery scales are typical signs of psoriasis. Although there isn't a cure for psoriasis, there are medications and lifestyle modifications that can help control the condition and avoid problems," Dr. Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant - Dermatology, C.K. Birla Hospital Gurugram told IANS.

Psoriasis prevalence is influenced by hormonal differences, genetic predisposition, environmental and occupational exposure, and immune system differences. Oestrogen, a hormone with anti-inflammatory properties, is higher in women, while testosterone, predominant in men, may exacerbate inflammatory pathways.

Men may inherit certain genes linked to immune system regulation and skin cell turnover, increasing their susceptibility to the condition.

Environmental triggers like stress, smoking, and alcohol consumption, as well as occupational hazards, can exacerbate psoriasis symptoms. Men's immune systems tend to mount more aggressive inflammatory responses, leading to an increased risk of autoimmune conditions like psoriasis.

The psychological impact of psoriasis is profound, with societal stigma and physical discomfort compounding mental health challenges.

"Psoriasis prevalence is influenced by hormonal differences, genetic predisposition, environmental and occupational exposure, and immune system differences. Women have higher oestrogen levels, while men have predominant testosterone. Men inherit genes linked to immune system regulation, environmental triggers, and occupational hazards. Psychological impact is profound," Dr. Rashmi Aderao, dermatology consultant at Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic told IANS.

"Men can additionally delay getting medical help, which could result in symptoms that are worse by the time they are diagnosed," Dr. Passi added.

Overall, it is a disease that need not be stigmatised owing to gender constructs, because it can be prevented from escalating in the first place if changes are made in to lifestyle.

