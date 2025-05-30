Psoriasis Risk Rises with Belly Fat, Especially in Women, Says Study

Obesity has become one of the big problem in the because of which many times we can have serious diseases. As the body fat increase people become victims of various diseases. Increase in body fat can increases the risk of diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer. Not only this, obesity also increases the risk of blood pressure, bad cholesterol, sleep apnea, fatty liver and stroke. A recent research has also claimed that the fat accumulated in the middle of the body, on and around the stomach, i.e. belly fat, increases the risk of psoriasis. Women are especially at higher risk of this disease. Therefore, controlling weight is very important in psoriasis.

What is psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a skin condition with chronic inflammation. In which skin cells grow faster. Due to which itchy patches are formed on the skin. Also, the skin starts to dry out. It becomes like a rash. This disease is not common but an autoimmune condition. In which the body's immune system signals the skin cells to grow abnormally and then the body's immune system attacks the skin cells. Many people suffering from psoriasis have a very high amount of fat in the body.

Belly Fat and Psoriasis

Students from King's College London in Britain said that a link has been found between belly fat and psoriasis. Even if a person does not have the genes for this disease, a person can develop this disease due to belly fat alone. In this research published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, researchers analyzed data from more than 3,30,000 people. Of which more than 9 thousand people suffered from psoriasis.

Researchers tested 25 different measures of body fat using traditional methods and advanced imaging techniques. During this time, they found out which areas of fat are associated with psoriasis. Then the findings came out. It also came out that women are more at risk.