Psychedelic therapy may help treat resistant eating disorders

New Delhi, Nov 7 Psilocybin therapy -- used to treat a range of mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and addictions -- can aid in the treatment of individuals with anorexia nervosa, a type of eating disorder, according to research on Thursday.

Anorexia nervosa is a psychiatric condition where people restrict their food intake, but exercise more, and/or purge food through laxatives and vomiting. It has the highest mortality rate among psychiatric illnesses.

“Our findings suggest that psilocybin may be helpful in supporting meaningful psychological change in a subset of people with anorexia nervosa,” said lead author Dr. Stephanie Knatz Peck at the University of California, San Diego in the US.

The team employed a single 25mg dose of psilocybin combined with specialised psychological support before, during, and after administration.

The results, published in the journal Psychedelics, showed “that 60 per cent of participants reported a reduction” in the way they saw their physical appearance. About 70 per cent showed improvements in quality of life and shifts in personal identity, while 40 per cent reported clinically significant reductions in eating disorder psychopathology.

Although treatment effects were most pronounced in shape and weight concerns, the changes in psychological outlook didn't automatically translate to weight restoration, said the team.

While the results show promise, they also highlight the complexity of treating anorexia nervosa. The team suggested a comprehensive treatment approach using psychedelic therapy may be better than using it as a standalone intervention.

Dr. Walter H. Kaye, director of the UCSD Eating Disorders Treatment Center, stressed the need for larger, well-controlled studies that include brain imaging and genetic analysis to better understand who might benefit most from this novel treatment approach.

The findings open new avenues for research into personalised medicine approaches for eating disorders, while also raising important questions about how to optimise therapeutic protocols for this vulnerable population.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor