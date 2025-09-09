Pumpkin Seeds: Superfood You Didn’t Know Could Strengthen Your Heart and Immunity

Pumpkin seeds are very healthy and if full of nutrition which enhance your over all health. This little tasteless seeds are filled with magnesium, zinc, iron, and potassium. This helps to boost the immunity, heart health and maintain healthy bones. Gastroenterologist, Dr. Pal Manickam has explained 7 health benefits of Pumpkin.

Doctor shared a video on his official account on social media and he said that if you are not including these in your diet, you are seriously missing out.

Immunity Booster: This seeds are high in zinc and mineral, which helps to boost immune system.

Heart Health : As this seed has magnesium which maintain heartbeat steady and keeps blood pressure under control.

Keeps You Calm: Pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan, an amino acid that your body uses to create serotonin. Serotonin is a hormone that can improve your mood and help you relax. Therefore, eating pumpkin seeds may boost your mood and calm your mind.

Bone Health: Magnesium and Phosphorus both are important for bone and both are present in Pumpkin seed.

Helps for Weight loss: These seeds helps you in your weight loss journey as it has healthy fats and protein.

Additionally this Pumpkin seed has vitamin E and these antioxidants helps to slow down the ageing process and protect the skin.