Pune kabaddi player gets cadaveric allograft to repair broken ankle tendons

Pune, March 15 A 20-year-old kabaddi player has undergone a successful cadaveric allograft to repair two out of three of his damaged ankle tendons, officials said here on Friday.

The patient, Sagar Jagtap, who was off the kabaddi turf due to the injury, is now on track to resume playing and pursue his goals, said orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon Dr. Ashish Arbat.

Three months ago, Jagtap had suffered a ‘peroneal tendon chronic tear’ on his left ankle, a common ankle injury resulting from sudden trauma or chronic overuse during sports activities, causing severe pain and instability, even after he took three weeks' rest.

His normal activities became a challenge, requiring assistance from his family, as he faced difficulty in walking, restricted movements and the continuing discomfort plus instability in his left ankle, which restrained him from resuming his game post injury.

After examination, Arbat and his team decided to perform what is reportedly the country’s first cadaveric allograft procedure to repair the soft tissues and torn tendons in Jagtap’s ankle.

“An MRI scan confirmed a complete tear in the Peroneus Brevis muscle of the left lower leg, and wear and tear in the peroneus longus muscle, requiring surgical restoration treatment. Peroneal tendon chronic tears are characterised by long-standing damage to the tendons, often resulting from repetitive injuries or degenerative changes,” explained Arbat.

He said the patient's two out of three tendons were severely damaged, making repair impossible, and though a muscle transfer option was considered, it posed the risk of weakening his leg and affecting his ability to walk or play due to loss of muscle length and bulk.

“The tendons were visualised and inspected for damage by removing any unhealthy tissue. This complex procedure involved the transfer of allograft tissue to repair the damaged peroneal tendons. The allograft was sourced from a tissue bank for Jagtap, meticulously chosen based on its size, compatibility, and structural integrity of the patient. It was prepared through a sterilisation process, ensuring that it is free from contaminants and suitable for transplantation,” Arbat said.

The surgery lasted barely half an hour and Jagtap was discharged within a couple of days. He is now walking and started gymming, but with certain precautions, he added.

Jagtap said that the excruciating pain he was plagued by has finally vanished, leaving behind a newfound sense of freedom and mobility.

“As I take each step confidently, the feeling of uncertainty, anxiety, and fear that once gripped me has disappeared. Dr Arbat and his team helped me to walk again without limping. I am now waiting to get back to my team and start playing,” said Jagtap.

