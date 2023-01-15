Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

New Delhi, Jan 15 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday wrote a letter to Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena seeking punishment for those officials who "conspired to obstruct the working of Mohalla clinics ahead of the MCD election."

"A conspiracy was hatched before the civic body polls to trouble the people in Delhi. You know that around 15 lakh people every month receive treatment in the Mohalla clinics made by Delhi government. Free tests are being conducted by MBBS doctors and free medicines are being given to patients in the clinics. Just before the MCD election, a conspiracy was made to stop all this management and business in Mohalla clinics," Sisodia has said in the letter to Delhi L-G.

He added: "Some officials of Delhi government deliberately obstruct the files in a way that two-month salaries - October and November - before the MCD election couldn't be given to the doctors of Mohalla clinics."

Even all tests being conducted in the Mohalla clinics were stopped so that if a doctor comes to the clinic, they can not conduct any test on the patients, the Deputy Chief Minister alleged in the letter.

"Not only that, even the electricity bill was not cleared and the rent was not paid for those clinics being run on rented house," Sisodia said.

He added: "When I contacted those officials, they gave some technical reasons behind all these episodes."

"It was a part of big conspiracy to obstruct the salary and other payment of Mohalla clinics just before two months of MCD election," the letter said.

Sisodia has urged L-G Saxena to identify those officials and suspend them on urgent basis.

"I request you to identify those officials behind this conspiracy to halt the files and suspend them immediately," he said.

"If you don't take any strict action against those officials, people will blame that the conspiracy was being hatched by officials on your behalf," Sisodia added in the letter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor