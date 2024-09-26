Punjab CM admitted to hospital in Mohali after 'fainting'

Chandigarh, Sep 26 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, sources said.

Mann was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday night after he fainted thrice, the sources said.

"The Chief Minister has been hospitalized as he’s undergoing a thorough examination," a senior AAP leader said.

He refused to reveal Mann's ailment, adding the Chief Minister’s health is "fine", and that, he will be discharged from the hospital "after a few more necessary tests".

The Fortis Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, refused to comment.

Further details are awaited.

Chief Minister Mann was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital last week for observation, according to hospital sources.

Hospital sources told IANS that CM Mann came for a routine checkup and was doing fine.

There was no official statement either by the AAP or the Punjab government about CM Mann’s condition.

Opposition parties, like the Akali Dal and the Congress, had fired salvos at CM Mann and the AAP over the incident, demanding that they reveal his whereabouts and ailments/

They also took a jibe over the tall claims of the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi for the best state-run hospitals and clinics.

“Yet when it comes to their own health, CM Mann opts for a private hospital in Delhi! The hypocrisy is staggering. It’s clear now that these so-called ‘champions of the common man’ have been misleading the public with their tall claims,” Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa wrote on X.

