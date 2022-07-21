Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to Delhi hospital

New Delhi, July 21 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

The CM was admitted for treatment in Delhi's Apollo Hospital on Wednesday after a complaint of stomach pain. As per the information, Mann was diagnosed with an infection.

A source told that he was being treated under a team of multi doctors. The CM has been admitted to a private ward in the hospital and his health condition is normal.

There is nothing critical about his health condition and is being properly taken care by doctors, the source told .

CM Mann on Wednesday had congratulated the Punjab Police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against the gangsters in the state after two Sidhu Moosewala killers were gunned down.

