Punjab, Delhi CMs dedicate 400 more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Amritsar, Jan 27 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the government is making concerted efforts for carving out a healthy Punjab by ensuring comprehensive development in every sector.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating 500th Aam Aadmi Clinic at a function here, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said the government has already set the wheels in motion for this noble cause.

He said the massive work is being done in field of health, education and employment sector which will bear fruits soon.

Mann said in order to provide quality and timely health services to the people, 100 Aam Aadmi clinics were already dedicated to the people on 73rd Independence Day (August 15, 2022).

The Chief Minister said these clinics are offering 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost. Till now 10.26 lakh people had got free treatment from these Aam Aadmi clinics operational since month of August.

Likewise, Mann said 1.24 lakh patients have undergone free clinical tests in these clinics.

The Chief Minister said these clinics are acting as a cornerstone in the revamp of the healthcare system in Punjab. He said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the government of India has also lauded this path-breaking initiative of the government to deliver health services to people.

Mann said now with the opening of more than 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics, Punjab will script a new success story in the healthcare sector by functioning of 500 such clinics.

The Chief Minister said this revolutionary initiative will rejuvenate the healthcare system in the state. He said setting up of these clinics is a humble effort by the government to transform Punjab into a healthy and disease-free state by imparting quality health services.

Welcoming Arvind Kejriwal on the sacred land, the Chief Minister said taking inspiration from his visionary leadership and guidance, Punjab had taken this citizen-centric decision.

He said the Delhi government had pioneered this pro-people initiative, which had immensely benefitted the people in the national capital. Mann said other states are now replicating this model to bring much needed reforms in education and health sectors.

The Chief Minister said the online data of every patient visiting these clinics will be maintained. This will help data compilation for formulation of strategy to combat deadly diseases.

In his address, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal lauded Mann for taking historic pro-people initiatives for progress of the state and prosperity of its people.

He said people of Punjab had created a history by giving a whopping mandate to the party. All big leaders of the traditional parties were routed out during these elections and fresh faces have got chance to serve the people.

Kejriwal said in mere 10 months of assuming charge of office, the Mann government has taken revolutionary steps for welfare of people and transformation of state.

He said today 500 Aam Aadmi clinics have operationalised in the state whereas Delhi, which gave this model to the country, took a long time to achieve this target.

Kejriwal said due to efforts of the Chief Minister, Punjab is today second most peaceful state in the country.

